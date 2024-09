I cambiamenti climatici stanno facendo diventare il deserto del Sahara sempre più verde (ma non è una buona notizia)

These images, captured by #VIIRS onboard the #NOAA21 satellite on Aug. 30 and Sept. 9, 2024, use enhanced color to highlight rain accumulation in the Sahara Desert.

Clouds are shown in light cyan, while water is dark blue to indicate moisture content.

Credit: @NOAA/@CIRA_CSU pic.twitter.com/SkFsuUPfJb

— Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) (@JPSSProgram) September 13, 2024