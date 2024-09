Paul Watson sfida il Giappone dalla prigione della Groenlandia: “La nostra lotta per salvare le balene continuerà, con o senza di me”

I've just changed ship. My ship right now is Prison Nuuk"

Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson tells @AFP that his detention in a Greenland prison pending his possible extradition to Japan has not prevented him from continuing his fight to save the animalshttps://t.co/L8F0LA8Qz4 pic.twitter.com/cLVejU9EMO

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 2, 2024