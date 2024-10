Marrakech sott’acqua, le immagini che arrivano dal Marocco sono impressionanti

An extratropical cyclone over the Sahara Desert drenched parts of Morocco and Algeria – areas that receive little rain. 🌧️NASA’s Terra satellite captured floodwaters and some Saharan lakes, which are usually dry, filled with water on September 10, 2024. These images use a combination of visible and infrared light to indicate the presence of water in blue. The shade of blue is influenced by the depth of the water and the amount of suspended sediment. Preliminary satellite analysis of the event shows rainfall accumulations up to and over 200 millimeters in the areas affected—roughly equivalent to what the region receives in a year. The rainfall accumulation estimates are based on NASA’s IMERG (Integrated Multi-Satellite Retrievals for GPM) data, which is one of the only options for systematically assessing precipitation in the Sahara over broad areas because ground-based rain gauges and radar stations are so scarce.Learn more: https://go.nasa.gov/3MPmQZ6

