Ti porto nel primo cimitero dei ghiacciai del mondo (un monito per l’umanità)

Iceland has created the world's first Glacier Graveyard on the Seltjarnarnes Peninsula, calling for more #ClimateAction.

It symbolizes the loss of glaciers due to climate change, featuring memorial tombstones for glaciers that have melted, such as the Okjökull Glacier. pic.twitter.com/VqbeY84Z6j

— UN News (@UN_News_Centre) September 5, 2024