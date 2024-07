Imballaggi pre-plastica: 2 fantastiche tecniche di conservazione del cibo (basate sull’antica saggezza popolare)

I started using banana leaf instead of foil to store the food and I found it keeps the food softer for a longer time. Especially with idlis and fried items it retains the moisture very well Best of all it’s completely eco friendly. Best way to use “disposable” no ? Try it and let me know ! #cooking #cookingvideos #indiancooking #indian #teluguactress #telugucinema #telugumovie #telugucooking #80sactors #90sactors #cookingreels #cookingathome #cookingtime #sustainability #sustainableliving #fyp #foryou

