Corsa contro il tempo per scongiurare la fuoriuscita di greggio dalla petroliera in fiamme nel Mar Rosso

Update on the MV SOUNION salvage status

The salvage of the MV SOUNION is a complex operation and consists of various phases.

The tug boats have successfully connected to the vessel and the towing of the MV SOUNION to a safe location is in progress.

By providing protection to… pic.twitter.com/FX47QOsJLq

— EUNAVFOR ASPIDES (@EUNAVFORASPIDES) September 15, 2024