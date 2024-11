COP29: gli aiuti economici ai Paesi in via di sviluppo per il clima aumentano a 300 miliardi di dollari (ma non basta)

Sorry, poor countries were held hostage in Baku and not a single dollar of real climate finance has been provided. All they got was a cheque for 2035 in the mail.

Being forced to accept a bad deal for the sake of 'multilateralism' isn't something to gloat about.

