Caldo record nell’inverno australiano: sfiorati i 41,6 gradi, segnale della crisi climatica

Why is it so warm when it's still winter? 🤔 Australia normally sees the weather start to warm in August, but the extreme and prolonged nature of the heat currently being recorded in many locations is unseasonal.Many locations have broken winter temperature records, with maximum temperatures 5-16 °C degrees above the August average across the continent. Yesterday, Yambi Sound in Western Australia experienced the hottest winter day on record for anywhere in Australia, reaching 41.6 °C.🌡 So, what's causing this unseasonal heat?We've had a persistent areas of high pressure over central and northern Australia for much of August. These have brought clear skies and consistent daytime heating from the sun over a large area.Normally, rainbands, clouds or cold fronts would be pushing through, clearing away the hot air. Instead, the warm air has stagnated, and the heat has continued to build, creating a hot airmass.The heat is expected to persist through central and northern parts of Australia until at least next week.Meanwhile, a series of windy fronts have been crossing southern Australia, keeping temperatures less extreme through Tasmania, southern Victoria and south-west WA. Keep up-to-date with the latest forecasts and warnings at www.bom.gov.au or the BOM Weather app.

Posted by Bureau of Meteorology on Monday, August 26, 2024