Olimpiadi di Parigi 2024: triathlon estremo nella Senna, gli atleti vomitano ripetutamente

Manitoba’s Tyler Mislawchuk 🇨🇦 truly gave it his all in the men’s triathlon.

Ninth overall.

“I didn’t come here to come top 10 but I gave it everything I had. I went for it, I have no regrets—vomited 10 times.”

📸: @NickIwanyshyn / @TriMagCan pic.twitter.com/3xuQpixWL4

— Marley Dickinson (@marleydickinson) July 31, 2024