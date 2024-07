La sindaca di Parigi si tuffa nella Senna: “promessa mantenuta, l’acqua è molta buona” (ma restano i dubbi sull’inquinamento)

LIVE: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swims in the River Seine

LIVE: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swims in the River SeineParis Mayor Anne Hidalgo swims in the River Seine, hoping to quash doubts about safety and cleanliness ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.The River Seine will be a central element of the Paris 2024 Olympics, with the opening ceremony taking place on the river with a boat parade and two events, the marathon swimming and the swimming leg of the triathlon scheduled to be held there.However, pollution levels in the Seine have raised health concerns for athletes.#riverseine #seine #paris2024 #parisolympics #olympics #AnneHidalgo #mayor #paris #france #live #Reuters #NewsKeep up with the latest news from around the world: https://www.reuters.com/

Posted by Reuters on Wednesday, July 17, 2024