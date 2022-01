Questa graziose casette mobili sono state destinate ai senzatetto della Cornovaglia

Micro homes helping to tackle the housing crisis

🏠 We've entered into a landmark deal to buy SoloHaus ‘micro homes’ to help tackle the housing crisis. A total of 29 self-contained modular one-bedroom homes have arrived in Cornwall and are set to be deployed to sites in the coming months.More on this ➡️ bit.ly/3K0ehI5

