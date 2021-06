Yarn Bombing: dal Molise a Milano, la mostra urbana che celebra la creatività dell’uncinetto

Its #YarnBombingDay. Yarn Bombing was a new concept to us 12 months ago and then, via #PostboxSaturday, we started seeing @RoyalMail postboxes being totally #yarnbombed. These amazing designs have cheered loads of us up during the pandemic, long may it continue! 📮🧶 pic.twitter.com/1fL1RyRGTM

— FromMeToYou (@frommetoyou01) June 11, 2021