Woodie, il levriero generoso che ha salvato 88 cani donando il suo sangue raro va “in pensione”

The moment Nika met Woody 🐾

9-year-old spaniel Nika's life was saved because a blood transfusion. That donation came from 8-year-old greyhound Woody who has donated over 22 times and saved 88 other dogs who needed urgent transfusions. @PetBloodBank #StephsPackedLunch pic.twitter.com/F4HIMPCKiF

— Steph's Packed Lunch (@PackedLunchC4) September 8, 2021