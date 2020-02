Questo veterinario ha trascorso gli ultimi 9 anni a girare in strada per curare gratis gli animali dei senzatetto

I recently met this lady and her three “babies” as she calls them on a street corner near downtown LA. She’s been living here for 10 months after her clothing store burned in a fire and she lost her source of income. Her dogs Egyptian, Lucas, Tra (a mommy and daddy chihuahua and their daughter) are her biggest reason “for not giving up”. We vaccinated, administered flea treatment, gave some leashes /collars and a little love. She in turn gave her gratitude and some inspiration. It was a perfect trade. We wish her (and her babies) a better future…#thestreetvet #streetwork #vetlife🐾 #vettechlife🐾#petsmatter

