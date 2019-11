Ranger, il pastore tedesco con rara forma di nanismo che rimarrà un ‘cucciolo’ per sempre

View this post on Instagram

Ad: Just got done giving Ranger a bath with his new favorite bath products from @petheadofficial ! We are obssesed with the FEELING FLAKY shampoo and the DRY CLEAN spray shampoo that make him not only smell great, but feel amazing too! PET HEADS fruity smelling dog shampoo is hands down my favorite scent, plus it's pH balanced! They also offer DOGS BFF and FURTASTIC for dogs with long and curly hair! To shop PET HEAD products make sure to use the link in Ranger's bio! #petheadofficial #dog #doggrooming #dogs #dogbath #dogshampoo #pethead