Psicosi da Coronavirus: cani e gatti gettati dalle finestre o abbandonati in Cina per una fake news

Q: Can pets at home spread the new #coronavirus (2019-nCoV)?

A: At present, there is no evidence that companion animals/pets such as dogs, cats can be infected with the virus.

However, it is always a good idea to wash your hands with soap and water after contact with pets pic.twitter.com/aJD53T8Fsx

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 27, 2020