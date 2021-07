Porta il suo cane malato in carriola sulla sua montagna preferita per vivere l’ultima avventura insieme

So sad. Farewell Monty.

The ten-year-old labradoodle with leukaemia was carried to the top of Pen y Fan one last time by his owner, Carlos Fresco, who said Monty "loved" the Brecon Beacons.https://t.co/CHFLtEKK2p pic.twitter.com/sRZqWLWJnW

