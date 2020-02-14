Baby Yoda: innamoratevi anche voi di questo cucciolo, salvato da un macello di carne di cane

Si chiama Mork ed è un cucciolo che sta letteralmente conquistando il mondo, merito sia della sua commovente storia che della sua straordinaria somiglianza con Yoda di Star Wars, tanto da essere stato ribattezzato “Baby Yoda“, e da essere diventato una vera e propria star su Instagram, con un seguito di 130K follower.
Mork è stato salvato dal commercio di carne in Cina da un’organizzazione chiamata Harbin SHS. Quando è stato individuato per la prima volta, all’interno di un camion, era talmente debole che le sue condizioni hanno richiesto il ricovero immediato. Per fortuna, nonostante rischiasse la morte, ce l’ha fatta.
This face!! ❤️⭐️❤️
Ancora fortemente debilitato, pesava circa 5 kg e mezzo, è stato portato negli Stati Uniti presso il Road Dogs & Rescue e adottato dal fondatore, Nikki Carvey. Quest’ultimo ha elogiato le attività di Harbin SHS, che si impegna quotidianamente a salvare migliaia di cani, collaborando con vari soccorsi per portarli in salvo negli Stati Uniti, strappandoli da morte certa.
In case you need a smile today. I always knew Mork was special but it's touched my heart how many people have reached out to say he makes a difference to their day. Life can be hard – especially for those battling mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. But there is a way through. Focus on the light. And the joy. Even if all it is right now is a little dog that looks like Baby Yoda! Who would have thought Mork would make it from a meat truck in China to Southern California. Mork made it out of the darkness. And so can you❤️✨ #chubbychibbychops #whendobbymetgolum 👽 And yes, all the dogs in the truck were rescued 📷: @sunsets_unleashed
These chops be chubby chibby! 🤘
Carvey ha spiegato che finora oltre 50 cani salvati da Harbin SHS, portati al Road Dogs & Rescue, sono stati adottati da famiglie amorevoli, compreso Mork, che ancora oggi, per via del passato burrascoso, soffre di Irritable Bowel Disorder (IBD) e ha problemi congeniti al cuore, di respirazione e una malformazione della mascella.
Ma Carvey è ottimista perché Mork, nel frattempo, è aumentato di 5 kg e sta lavorando con vari specialisti per migliorare le sue condizioni di salute. A proposito della sua personalità, ha detto che è dolce e amichevole ma sta ancora imparando l’amore.
Who would have thought this little #chubbychibbychops rescued from the meat trade in China would become the #babyyoda IT dog, lol 😂❤️😂 ❤️😂❤️😂 Mork is spreading Love and Wonder
Il fatto poi che sia diventato una celebrità, anche per la sua somiglianza con Yoda, fa molto piacere a Carvey che è felice di aver ricevuto molti messaggi di supporto.
Riguardo al profilo social di Baby Yoda, Carvey ha dichiarato:
“Il mondo a volte può essere un luogo oscuro, quindi se questo cagnolino può far luce, è una cosa meravigliosa! Mork può anche aiutare a sensibilizzare sul commercio di carne e sull’adozione. I cani più incredibili si trovano nei rifugi e nei soccorsi “.
C’è chi ha suggerito a Carvey di effettuare un test del DNA per capire di che razza sia Mork ma si è rifiutato di farlo perché lo ama a prescindere. Ora ha solo intenzione di aiutarlo a riprendersi completamente e successivamente addestrarlo come cane da terapia per far visita alle case di cura e agli ospedali, dove spera di portare gioia alle persone malate perché “la sua missione è condividere amore e meraviglia! ”
