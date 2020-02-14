Laura De Rosa
Abitare
14 Febbraio 2020

Baby Yoda: innamoratevi anche voi di questo cucciolo, salvato da un macello di carne di cane

Si chiama Mork ed è un cucciolo che sta letteralmente conquistando il mondo, merito sia della sua commovente storia che della sua straordinaria somiglianza con Yoda di Star Wars, tanto da essere stato ribattezzato “Baby Yoda“, e da essere diventato una vera e propria star su Instagram, con un seguito di 130K follower.

Mork è stato salvato dal commercio di carne in Cina da un’organizzazione chiamata Harbin SHS. Quando è stato individuato per la prima volta, all’interno di un camion, era talmente debole che le sue condizioni hanno richiesto il ricovero immediato. Per fortuna, nonostante rischiasse la morte, ce l’ha fatta.

View this post on Instagram

This face!! ❤️⭐️❤️ Mork wants you to celebrate LOVE and raise some money for @roadogs by taking part in the Road Dogs Valentine’s Day Ball! Just follow @roadogs ,MAKE AN ENTRY DONATION (Valentine Link in bio) and encourage your friends and family to donate, too! Prizes will be awarded for ⭐️Sexiest Ol’ Codge⭐️ ❤️Cutest Couple ❤️ ⭐️TipTop Kiss⭐️ ❤️Puppy Love❤️ ⭐️Valentine Fail⭐️ ❤️Secret Crush❤️ Just post your pics from now until February 15th and use #roadogvdayball @roadogs will be sharing some in their Stories! Winners will be chosen by @roadogs and featured 🤘🎉 This is a fundraiser so please take part and DONATE. Huge thank you to @sunsets_unleashed for fab pic!! #chubbychibbychops #babyyoda

A post shared by Mork (@morkskywalker) on

mork cucciolo simile a Yoda

©morkskywalker/Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Portrait of a Morkalorian 😂❤️👽 #chubbychibbychops

A post shared by Mork (@morkskywalker) on

Ancora fortemente debilitato, pesava circa 5 kg e mezzo, è stato portato negli Stati Uniti presso il Road Dogs & Rescue e adottato dal fondatore, Nikki Carvey. Quest’ultimo ha elogiato le attività di Harbin SHS, che si impegna quotidianamente a salvare migliaia di cani, collaborando con vari soccorsi per portarli in salvo negli Stati Uniti, strappandoli da morte certa.

cane simile a Yoda

©morkskywalker/Instagram

View this post on Instagram

These chops be chubby chibby! 🤘 Mork wants you to celebrate LOVE and raise some money for @roadogs by taking part in the Road Dogs Valentine’s Day Ball! Just follow @roadogs ,MAKE AN ENTRY DONATION (Valentine Link in bio) and encourage your friends and family to donate, too! Prizes will be awarded for ⭐️Sexiest Ol’ Codge⭐️ ❤️Cutest Couple ❤️ ⭐️TipTop Kiss⭐️ ❤️Puppy Love❤️ ⭐️Valentine Fail⭐️ ❤️Secret Crush❤️ Just post your pics from now until February 15th and use #roadogvdayball @roadogs will be sharing some in their Stories! Winners will be chosen by @roadogs and featured 🎉 This is a fundraiser so please take part and DONATE. Huge thank you to @sunsets_unleashed for fab pic!! #chubbychibbychops #babyyoda.

A post shared by Mork (@morkskywalker) on

Carvey ha spiegato che finora oltre 50 cani salvati da Harbin SHS, portati al Road Dogs & Rescue, sono stati adottati da famiglie amorevoli, compreso Mork, che ancora oggi, per via del passato burrascoso, soffre di Irritable Bowel Disorder (IBD) e ha problemi congeniti al cuore, di respirazione e una malformazione della mascella.

Ma Carvey è ottimista perché Mork, nel frattempo, è aumentato di 5 kg e sta lavorando con vari specialisti per migliorare le sue condizioni di salute. A proposito della sua personalità, ha detto che è dolce e amichevole ma sta ancora imparando l’amore.

mork il cucciolo che assomiglia a Yoda

©morkskywalker/Instagram

Il fatto poi che sia diventato una celebrità, anche per la sua somiglianza con Yoda, fa molto piacere a Carvey che è felice di aver ricevuto molti messaggi di supporto.

Riguardo al profilo social di Baby Yoda, Carvey ha dichiarato:

“Il mondo a volte può essere un luogo oscuro, quindi se questo cagnolino può far luce, è una cosa meravigliosa! Mork può anche aiutare a sensibilizzare sul commercio di carne e sull’adozione. I cani più incredibili si trovano nei rifugi e nei soccorsi “.

C’è chi ha suggerito a Carvey di effettuare un test del DNA per capire di che razza sia Mork ma si è rifiutato di farlo perché lo ama a prescindere. Ora ha solo intenzione di aiutarlo a riprendersi completamente e successivamente addestrarlo come cane da terapia per far visita alle case di cura e agli ospedali, dove spera di portare gioia alle persone malate perché “la sua missione è condividere amore e meraviglia!

FONTI: Instagram

Ti potrebbe interessare anche:

Avatar
Laura De Rosa
Laureata in Scienze dei Beni Culturali, redattrice web dal 2008 e illustratrice dal 2018, ha pubblicato per Giochidimagia Editore "Il sogno attraverso il tempo". Con SpiceLapis ha realizzato "Memento Mori, guida illustrata ai cimiteri più bizzarri del mondo".
Seguici su Instagram
Sei su Instagram?

Le nostre foto +belle, le notizie che +ami, il tuo giornale sempre con te!

arancia rossa
Coop

Non solo spremuta! 5 succhi ricchi di vitamine da realizzare con le arance di Sicilia

Seguici su Instagram
seguici su Facebook