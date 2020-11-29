Abitare

Con Joe Biden non solo cani alla Casa Bianca ma anche un dolce gatto

Laura De Rosa
29 Novembre 2020
Con Joe Biden, alla Casa Bianca, arrivano non solo due cani, gli ormai famosi Major e Champ, ma anche un gatto. Lo ha riferito in esclusiva la Cbs su Twitter:

“I Biden ci dicono in esclusiva che presto ai due pastori tedeschi si unirà un gattino”.

E così a gennaio, quando i Biden inizieranno a vivere alla Casa Bianca, ad accompagnarli ci saranno ben 3 animali domestici. Tradizione interrotta da Trump ma diffusa tra numerosi ex presidenti, da Bill Clinton che insieme alla moglie adottò il gatto randagio Socks, portandoselo alla Casa Bianca insieme al labrador Buddy, a George W. Bush con i suoi terrier.

Laura De Rosa
Laureata in Scienze dei Beni Culturali, redattrice web dal 2008 e illustratrice dal 2018, ha pubblicato per Giochidimagia Editore "Il sogno attraverso il tempo". Con SpiceLapis ha realizzato "Memento Mori, guida illustrata ai cimiteri più bizzarri del mondo".
