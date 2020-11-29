Con Joe Biden non solo cani alla Casa Bianca ma anche un dolce gatto

Con Joe Biden, alla Casa Bianca, arrivano non solo due cani, gli ormai famosi Major e Champ, ma anche un gatto. Lo ha riferito in esclusiva la Cbs su Twitter:
“I Biden ci dicono in esclusiva che presto ai due pastori tedeschi si unirà un gattino”.
And now some breaking news on #SundayMorning…
President-elect @JoeBiden and his wife @DrBiden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat. #sundaypets pic.twitter.com/KCkNV6jNpH
— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 28, 2020
E così a gennaio, quando i Biden inizieranno a vivere alla Casa Bianca, ad accompagnarli ci saranno ben 3 animali domestici. Tradizione interrotta da Trump ma diffusa tra numerosi ex presidenti, da Bill Clinton che insieme alla moglie adottò il gatto randagio Socks, portandoselo alla Casa Bianca insieme al labrador Buddy, a George W. Bush con i suoi terrier.
