Cani eroi: Henry, il boston terrier che ha salvato la vita di una neonata che aveva smesso di respirare

Last night the dog kept breaking into the nursery and waking the baby. She’s been sick, and I was getting so fed up with him.

Until she stopped breathing.

We spent the night in the hospital. I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t woken her. We don’t deserve dogs. pic.twitter.com/PBJCJVflgh

— kelly andrew 🍂 (@KayAyDrew) December 14, 2021