Hamilton perde la sua Coco: muore improvvisamente la cagnetta di 6 anni

Se n’è andata improvvisamente, dopo una giornata di gioco insieme al suo amico umano Lewis Hamilton che non si dà pace e ne piange la scomparsa. E’ morta la cagnetta del campione di Formula 1.
Si chiamava Coco e viveva con Hamilton da quando l’aveva adottata e accolta nella propria casa. A darne l’annuncio su Instagram è stato proprio il pilota britannico che ha pubblicato una foto del bulldog, accompagnata da un dolcissimo messaggio:
“Ieri sera alle 21 circa, la mia bellissima piccola Coco è morta a casa con la famiglia al suo fianco. Il suo cuoricino ha ceduto, pensiamo che sia stato un infarto. Ho provato a rianimarla ma non è servito a niente. Aveva avuto il giorno migliore, più felice di quanto non la vedessi da molto tempo. Era un cane così speciale, nato con così tanti problemi e mi sento così fortunato ad averla adottata”.
Coco accompagnava spesso Hamilton nel paddock ed era diventata una vera e propria star dei social grazie alle foto pubblicate da Hamilton, che la portava sempre con se.
“Mi mancherà il suo russare e quanto fosse felice di vedermi sempre. Aveva solo 6 anni, era in salute e felice. Naturalmente, il mio cuore è spezzato ma spero che sia in un posto migliore” ha concluso il pilota.
View this post on Instagram
Last night at around 9pm, my beautiful little girl Coco died at home with the family by her side. Her little heart gave in, we think it was a heart attack. I tried to revive her but it was no use. She’d had the best day, happier than I’d seen her in a long time. She was such a special dog, born with so many problems and I feel so lucky to have adopted her. Her breeder said she was going to have to put her down as she wouldn’t be able to afford all the things she would need to survive, she went through a lot to become the bouncy, lazy loving dog she was. On her last day, we shared a special moment playing together which I will never forget. I will miss her snoring and how happy she was always to see me. She was only 6, healthy and happy. Naturally, my heart is broken but i hope she’s in a better place with my Aunty Diane. Wanted to share with you and thank those of you who loved and cared for her. #coco #restinpeace
RIP Coco!
Rest in peace Coco 💔 pic.twitter.com/DGXB8BWiGH
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 19, 2020
Fonti di riferimento: Instagram/Hamilton
LEGGI anche:
Muore poche ore dopo la proprietaria per il troppo dolore. Questo cane ci insegna l’amore incondizionato