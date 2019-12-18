Ritrovano il cane carlino smarrito e fanno una sorpresa al figlio all’uscita di scuola. Il video ti stringerà il cuore

I can’t even!Edited story for the curious!On November 18, we let our pug, Piper, out to go potty, and she didn’t come back when we called her. It had been a long two and a half weeks for my oldest two children, Carter and Natalie, thinking they would never see their puppy again. Piper was a very special gift for Carter’s 12th birthday: he had always wanted a black pug since he spent his baby years with another pug he loved very much -Oliver- who had to go live with another family while his baby brother was sick. We posted and shared and talked to neighbors, news venues, and community groups but as the days passed, our hope waned. But then, amazingly we got a message this Monday night that a dog that looked like Piper had been picked up and taken to the animal shelter. I was truly shocked. We had all resigned ourselves to the reality that she prolly wouldn’t come back. Lo and behold, it was her! Seeing her little tail wag as she came out from the back of the GeneseeCounty AnimalShelter where she had been so well taken can of, I lost it!! Carter and Natalie were out of town for a few days with their dads family, and so I hoped to make their reunions special. This video is no doubt the embodiment of that! It’s so amazing to see the love, and honestly the video says more than any words I could write. My son loves his dog so much, was sick while she was gone, and tonite she’s sleeping next to him again. What a Christmas miracle for our family and thank you to everyone who helped bring Piper home ❤️🎄🐶This video is exclusively managed by T&T Creative Media. For licensing / permission to use please contact licensing@tt-creative.com

