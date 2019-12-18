Ritrovano il cane carlino smarrito e fanno una sorpresa al figlio all’uscita di scuola. Il video ti stringerà il cuore

Pensavano di averlo perso per sempre, il loro Carlino di due anni, misteriosamente scomparso il mese scorso dopo che era uscito di casa per fare i bisogni e invece, proprio in prossimità del Natale, eccolo riapparire dal nulla.
È successo alla famiglia Licata che qualche mese fa si è ritrovata senza l’adorato amico a quattro zampe: per lungo tempo le ricerche e gli innumerevoli annunci sui social si sono rivelati vani, finché Piper, questo il nome del cane, non ha fatto finalmente ritorno.
Last night the love of Carters life ran away, his pug Piper, or she was picked up. I got distracted with the boys and…
Pubblicato da April Elizabeth Licata su Martedì 19 novembre 2019
Per Carter e sua sorella Natalie è stato come ricevere il migliore regalo di Natale di sempre, perché loro, a quel Carlino, ci tenevano tantissimo. E in particolare Carter, con lui, aveva sempre avuto un legame speciale, era stato infatti amore a prima vista.
La mamma dei due bambini ha spiegato che la perdita li aveva distrutti a tal punto che si erano rifiutati di decorare l’albero di Natale e anche il giorno del Ringraziamento non è stato felice come accadeva in passato.
Ma per fortuna il destino di Piper aveva in serbo un ritorno inaspettato in famiglia. A dare l’annuncio del ritrovamento è stato un rifugio per animali della contea di Genesee, dopo che una persona anonima aveva lasciato il cane in loco.
I genitori, entusiasti, hanno raggiunto Carter a scuola per fargli una sorpresa e quando il ragazzo ha riconosciuto Piper sul sedile dell’auto, è scoppiato in lacrime. La madre ha dichiarato su fb:
«Mio figlio ama moltissimo il suo cane, stava davvero male quando è scomparso e ora dormono di nuovo insieme. E’ stato un miracolo di Natale per tutta la nostra famiglia».
Che bella storia a lieto fine!
I can’t even!Edited story for the curious!On November 18, we let our pug, Piper, out to go potty, and she didn’t come back when we called her. It had been a long two and a half weeks for my oldest two children, Carter and Natalie, thinking they would never see their puppy again. Piper was a very special gift for Carter’s 12th birthday: he had always wanted a black pug since he spent his baby years with another pug he loved very much -Oliver- who had to go live with another family while his baby brother was sick. We posted and shared and talked to neighbors, news venues, and community groups but as the days passed, our hope waned. But then, amazingly we got a message this Monday night that a dog that looked like Piper had been picked up and taken to the animal shelter. I was truly shocked. We had all resigned ourselves to the reality that she prolly wouldn’t come back. Lo and behold, it was her! Seeing her little tail wag as she came out from the back of the GeneseeCounty AnimalShelter where she had been so well taken can of, I lost it!! Carter and Natalie were out of town for a few days with their dads family, and so I hoped to make their reunions special. This video is no doubt the embodiment of that! It’s so amazing to see the love, and honestly the video says more than any words I could write. My son loves his dog so much, was sick while she was gone, and tonite she’s sleeping next to him again. What a Christmas miracle for our family and thank you to everyone who helped bring Piper home ❤️🎄🐶This video is exclusively managed by T&T Creative Media. For licensing / permission to use please contact licensing@tt-creative.com
Pubblicato da April Elizabeth Licata su Giovedì 5 dicembre 2019
