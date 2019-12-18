Laura De Rosa
Abitare
18 Dicembre 2019

Ritrovano il cane carlino smarrito e fanno una sorpresa al figlio all’uscita di scuola. Il video ti stringerà il cuore

piper

Pensavano di averlo perso per sempre, il loro Carlino di due anni, misteriosamente scomparso il mese scorso dopo che era uscito di casa per fare i bisogni e invece, proprio in prossimità del Natale, eccolo riapparire dal nulla.

È successo alla famiglia Licata che qualche mese fa si è ritrovata senza l’adorato amico a quattro zampe: per lungo tempo le ricerche e gli innumerevoli annunci sui social si sono rivelati vani, finché Piper, questo il nome del cane, non ha fatto finalmente ritorno.

Per Carter e sua sorella Natalie è stato come ricevere il migliore regalo di Natale di sempre, perché loro, a quel Carlino, ci tenevano tantissimo. E in particolare Carter, con lui, aveva sempre avuto un legame speciale, era stato infatti amore a prima vista.

La mamma dei due bambini ha spiegato che la perdita li aveva distrutti a tal punto che si erano rifiutati di decorare l’albero di Natale e anche il giorno del Ringraziamento non è stato felice come accadeva in passato.

Ma per fortuna il destino di Piper aveva in serbo un ritorno inaspettato in famiglia. A dare l’annuncio del ritrovamento è stato un rifugio per animali della contea di Genesee, dopo che una persona anonima aveva lasciato il cane in loco.

piper ritrovato

I genitori, entusiasti, hanno raggiunto Carter a scuola per fargli una sorpresa e quando il ragazzo ha riconosciuto Piper sul sedile dell’auto, è scoppiato in lacrime. La madre ha dichiarato su fb:

«Mio figlio ama moltissimo il suo cane, stava davvero male quando è scomparso e ora dormono di nuovo insieme. E’ stato un miracolo di Natale per tutta la nostra famiglia».

Che bella storia a lieto fine!

Ti potrebbe interessare anche:

Photo Credit: Facebook

Avatar
Laura De Rosa
Laureata in Scienze dei Beni Culturali, redattrice web dal 2008 e illustratrice dal 2018, ha pubblicato per Giochidimagia Editore "Il sogno attraverso il tempo". Con SpiceLapis ha realizzato "Memento Mori, guida illustrata ai cimiteri più bizzarri del mondo".
lattine vergnano
Caffè Vergnano

Come riutilizzare le lattine del caffè: 10 modi creativi

pesci
Hello Fish!

Preservare i nostri mari un passo alla volta, a partire dalla stagionalità del pesce

fiorfiore Panettone cioccolato
Coop

Panettoni e pandori fior fiore Coop al cioccolato: prodotti golosi ed equosolidali per il Natale

Guida al Natale green
Coop

Natale Green, dal menù ai regali, dalle decorazioni alla tavola, la guida per le feste

Whatsapp
WhatsApp

Usi WhatsApp? Iscriviti alle nostre news gratuite

mini muffin clementine coop
Coop

Mini-muffin al cioccolato serviti e cotti nella buccia di clementine

Seguici su Instagram
seguici su Facebook