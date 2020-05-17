Abitare

I dolcissimi divanetti all’uncinetto per gatti realizzati durante la quarantena

Laura De Rosa
17 Maggio 2020

C’è chi si è dedicato all’orto o al giardino, chi ha riscoperto la passione per la cucina, e chi, durante il lockdown, si è dedicato all’uncinetto. Non per realizzare, però, centrini e magliette, ma divanetti per gatti. Un modo carino di passare il tempo e di renderlo più confortevole anche ai mici di casa.

L’hobby ha coinvolto moltissime persone in tutto il mondo, intente a condividere online idee, disegni, materiali e divanetti a prova di gatto. Tra gli hashtag utilizzati per la condivisione si annoverano #catcouch, #crochetcatcouch, #crochetcouch e altri ancora.

In realtà non è la prima volta che qualcuno si cimenta nella realizzazione di simpatici divanetti all’uncinetto, ma ora si tratta di una vera e propria moda, tant’è che di divanetti per gatti realizzati a crochet se ne trovano ormai ovunque.

Ecco la nostra classifica dei più belli da cui trarre ispirazione o semplicemente da ammirare.

View this post on Instagram

What a cutie #rescuecat #catcouch #crochet

A post shared by Stitch Bitch (@hauntingholly) on

Ti potrebbe interessare anche:

Laura De Rosa
Laura De Rosa
Laureata in Scienze dei Beni Culturali, redattrice web dal 2008 e illustratrice dal 2018, ha pubblicato per Giochidimagia Editore "Il sogno attraverso il tempo". Con SpiceLapis ha realizzato "Memento Mori, guida illustrata ai cimiteri più bizzarri del mondo".
bestway
Bestway

Piantare alberi per tutelare l’ambiente: il progetto di Bestway con Treedom

zanzare
Izanz

Come proteggersi dalle zanzare in giardino

Roma Motodays
Seguici su Instagram
seguici su Facebook