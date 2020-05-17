I dolcissimi divanetti all’uncinetto per gatti realizzati durante la quarantena

C’è chi si è dedicato all’orto o al giardino, chi ha riscoperto la passione per la cucina, e chi, durante il lockdown, si è dedicato all’uncinetto. Non per realizzare, però, centrini e magliette, ma divanetti per gatti. Un modo carino di passare il tempo e di renderlo più confortevole anche ai mici di casa.
L’hobby ha coinvolto moltissime persone in tutto il mondo, intente a condividere online idee, disegni, materiali e divanetti a prova di gatto. Tra gli hashtag utilizzati per la condivisione si annoverano #catcouch, #crochetcatcouch, #crochetcouch e altri ancora.
In realtà non è la prima volta che qualcuno si cimenta nella realizzazione di simpatici divanetti all’uncinetto, ma ora si tratta di una vera e propria moda, tant’è che di divanetti per gatti realizzati a crochet se ne trovano ormai ovunque.
Ecco la nostra classifica dei più belli da cui trarre ispirazione o semplicemente da ammirare.
View this post on Instagram
Well atleast someone loves it 😄🐈❤ #catsofinstagram #catsrule #cat #cats #catsofig #scrungycats #ilovecats #crochetersofinstagram #crochet #crochetingofinstagram #crocheteveryday #catcouch #crochetcatcouch #crocheting #crocheted #crochetinspiration #couch #maker #craft #crafters #craftersofinstagram #crafting #craftybitch
View this post on Instagram
Well! 6 balls of yarn and several days work later and I have finished Norahs cat couch! Also yes I made a little cat sized Afghan for her too because I’m extra af 😂 #crochetcatcouch #catcouch #crochet #catsofinstagram #cats #catfurniture #cute #happy #crochetersofinstagram #crochetaddict #adorable #tabbycat #longhairedtabby #mainecoon #catsofa
View this post on Instagram
🌙I finished a second round cat couch to complete a request i had 😸 Pattern by: Annie's Crochet Yarn: Red Heart Ombre in Violet and True Blue • #fibermooncrochet #maker #crochetlove #crocheter #instacrochet #instacrocheter #yarnspirations #etsyseller #crocheters #crochetersofinstagram #catcouch #crochetcatcouch #redheartyarn
View this post on Instagram
The epic cat couch is finished! Second pic is with a fake cat to show scale. This project was super fun but also a ton of work and surprisingly pricey to make! #catcouch #crochet #crochetersofinstagram #crochetcouch #crochetcatcouch #spoilyourcat #miniafghan #impeccableyarn
View this post on Instagram
I made a Cat Couch! It was a fun project and never something I thought I would do. Pattern is from a book of Kitty Couches I found on Pinterest after my cousin asked if it was something I could do. #yegcrochet #crochetersofinstagram #crochetcatcouch #alpineandarrowscrochet #brickbubbletags #lionbrandyarn
View this post on Instagram
So yep, made a cat/small dog couch lol. Started making for parents dogs but decided I'm gonna make a different one. So I'm selling this one for $80 if anyone is interested. It's approx 18in across and base is approx 3in thick,not including headrest. The colour is hot pink, kinda hard to see in the photos but it's super cute 🙂 #dogcouch #catcouch #crochetproject
