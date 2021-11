È vero che in Cina stanno uccidendo cani e gatti di chi è in quarantena per Covid?

Horrifying moment as Chinese officials in Hazmat suits break into a woman's home and beat her corgi to death while she was in quarantine as part of a brutal bid to eliminate Covid. The dog's owner Fu was forced into quarantine after a Covid outbreak. She tested negative for the virus but health workers put down her corgi. The execution has sparked outrage in China which is pursuing Zero Covid policy.https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10204173/Chinese-officials-break-womans-home-beat-corgi-death-quarantine.html

Posted by Jeff Hotchkin on Monday, November 15, 2021