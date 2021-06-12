Salvano chihuahua abbondonato senza cure dopo essere investito. Bandit ora ha un carrellino (e ti ruberà il cuore)

Bandit is starting to use his wheels! 🙌🏼 I always try and put myself in a rescues mindset to help determine what will work best for them. And with this sweet guy being dealt a REALLY crappy hand after being hit by a car, left to heal on his own with no medical help and then abandoned he needs extra attention. 🤬 Some rescues do great at SBM and some do not. Bandit REALLY will do best in a home not a rescue. Bandit is such a sweet guy and needs to know that people can be kind and loving and life is still enjoyable. We don’t know everything about Bandits past but we know people have let him down several times. It appears that he was left in a cage or restricted area for most of the time after his accident because he’s sore from using muscles again. But he’s determined to figure it out! Bandit loves to cuddle on the couch with his human and would very much appreciate a loving and kind home to live in. Please continue to share Bandits story!! 🙏 #pleaseshare #share #pleasesharethis #reacuedogsofinstagram #rescuedogsarethebestdogs #rescueisbest #rescuedog #rescue #rescueismyfavoritebreed #dog #dogsofinstagram #dogswithdisabilities #chi #chihuahua #chihuahuasofinstagram #adoptdontshop #adopt #disability #disabilityawareness #wheels #wheelsfordogs #dogswithdisabilities #bandit #campobello #sparklecity #spartanburgsc #yeahthatgreenville #offthegridgreenville #iongreenville #scpets #petfinder

Posted by Small But Mighty Dog Rescue on Monday, May 24, 2021