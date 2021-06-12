@Small But Mighty Rescue/Facebook
Salvano chihuahua abbondonato senza cure dopo essere investito. Bandit ora ha un carrellino (e ti ruberà il cuore)

12 Giugno 2021
Bandit non può più usare le sue zampe posteriori, ma ha imparato pian piano a muoversi con il suo carrellino nella sua casa temporanea, il Small But Mighty Rescue di Campobello, Carolina del Sud, che si occupa di salvare e fare adottare cagnolini di taglia piccola con storie e vicende difficili.

È arrivato qui tre settimane fa dopo essere stato investito da un’auto. Ha 12 anni e sta imparando a vivere solo con le sue zampe anteriori. Soffre di un’estrema ansia da separazione, perché le uniche persone che conosceva si sono sbarazzate di lui dopo questo orribile incidente, senza curarlo adeguatamente.

“Bandit è dolcissimo e deve sapere che le persone possono essere gentili e amare e la vita è ancora piacevole. Non sappiamo tutto del suo passato, ma sappiamo che la gente lo ha deluso più volte. Sembra che sia stato lasciato in una gabbia o in una zona riservata per la maggior parte del tempo dopo l’incidente”. Senza ricevere cure, a quanto pare.

Ama coccolarsi sul divano e ora cerca una famiglia amorevole in cui vivere. Buona fortuna, piccoletto!

