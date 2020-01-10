Gettata in un fiume con un’enorme pietra legata al collo: Bella è salva per miracolo

UPDATE: Woman arrested after dog found drowning in River TrentA 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty offences after a dog was found drowning in the River Trent this morning.The Belgian Shepherd, whose registered microchip name is Bella, was spotted in the water and dragged to safety by a woman near Long Lane, Farndon, at around 8.45am today (Monday 6 January). She had a carrier bag containing a large rock tied to her lead when she was found.The dog is now recovering at a local vet and has been eating.PC Adam Pace, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Whilst we have made an arrest we are still appealing for information about the circumstances of the incident, including how many people were involved. "We are lucky that the kind member of the public found and rescued her. Whilst the dog is still quite poorly she has been showing some encouraging signs by eating so hopefully she will be on the mend. "If you saw anything, or have CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area, please get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 103 of 6 January 2020."* Please be aware this is now an active police investigation and people must be careful what they post online as anything that reveals details of the investigation or those involved could be in contempt of court and it could be harmful to the investigation.

