Gettata in un fiume con un’enorme pietra legata al collo: Bella è salva per miracolo

Si chiama Bella ed è stata lanciata in un fiume con un’enorme pietra legata al collo. È successo nel Regno Unito, dove due persone, una donna di 31 anni e un uomo di 32, l’hanno lanciata nel fiume Trent dopo aver attaccato al guinzaglio un sasso per assicurarsi che morisse affogata.
La polizia britannica li ha arrestati con l’accusa di crudeltà sugli animali, nel frattempo Bella, pastore belga, è stata salvata da una donna che l’ha vista verso le 8:45 del mattino, mentre stava affogando.
La polizia di Newark-Nottinghamshire ha pubblicato le fotografie della pietra attaccata al suo guinzaglio, sorpresa dalle sue grandi dimensioni. Per fortuna Bella si sta riprendendo, dopo essere stata curata da un veterinario locale e sistemata in un luogo temporaneo.
Sulla pagina fb della polizia, l’ispettore Heather Sutton ha dichiarato che la Gran Bretagna è una nazione che ama gli animali nonostante questo gesto folle:
“La Gran Bretagna è senza dubbio una nazione di amanti del animali , che è stato dimostrato dall’enorme sostegno che abbiamo ricevuto da membri del pubblico per aiutare Bella e assistere i nostri ufficiali nelle loro indagini su questo caso particolarmente triste. “
Per fortuna Bella è sopravvissuta e ora, pian piano, ci auguriamo che si riprenda completamente. Nel frattempo la polizia locale sta comunque portando avanti le indagini perché non esclude che possano esserci altri soggetti coinvolti. Se così fosse, speriamo che vengano individuati al più presto.
