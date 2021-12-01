@EB and the pets/Facebook
Questo bambino legge i libri ai cani dei canili per aiutarli a farsi adottare

Rosita Cipolla
1 Dicembre 2021
I cani rinchiusi nei canili non hanno modo di socializzare e spesso tendono ad annoiarsi, in attesa che qualcuno si accorga di loro e scelga di adottarli. Che fare quindi per aiutarli a diventare più socievoli e intrattenerli? A quanto pare la lettura ha un grande potere sui nostri amici a quattro zampe. Lo sa bene Evan Bisnauth, un bambino di 11 anni che vive negli Stati Uniti, che un paio di anni ha un appuntamento fisso con i cani dell’Animal Care Centers di Manhattan, per i quali legge libri ad alta voce. 

“Noto che gli animali attraverso la lettura diventano meno stressati” racconta Evan. La prima volta in cui il ragazzino ha incontrato i cani del rifugio era l’estate del 2019. A proporgli questa iniziativa era stata la mamma Amanda, che aveva saputo di un programma che aiutava i bambini a migliorare le loro capacità di lettura esercitandosi con i cani randagi o abbandonati.

“Ho letto per cinque ore ai cani il primo giorno. Dopo quella volta ho deciso di andarci tutti i fine settimana” spiega Evan, che frequenta la scuola media. Non sempre i pelosetti sembrano essere interessati alle storie che gli vengono proposte, ma alcuni sembrano trarre enormi benefici e rilassarsi talmente tanto al punto di addormentarsi. 

L’impegno straordinario di Evan, eletto “bambino dell’anno” dall’Aspca

“Ogni volta che finisco di leggere  la mia storia dico sempre agli animali di non mollare e che ho molta speranza per il loro futuro” aggiunge il ragazzino. Ma il suo impegno per i cani non si limita a questo. Evan ha anche creato una pagina Facebook, che ha chiamato “EB and the Pets”, in cui condivide filmati di cani in cerca di casa. 

Grazie al suo costante impegno e alla sua pazienza, tantissimi animali sono stati adottati o sono stati accolti da altre associazioni. E la straordinaria dedizione di Evan è stata riconosciuta anche dall’organizzazione American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Aspca), che lo ha premiato con il titolo di “bambino dell’anno”.

Ma per Evan il premio più importante è riuscire a offrire amore e un tetto ai cani randagi o che sono stati abbandonati e il suo sogno nel cassetto è quello di aprire un rifugio tutto suo.

Fonti: Facebook/ASPCA

