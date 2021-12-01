Questo bambino legge i libri ai cani dei canili per aiutarli a farsi adottare

Here is Simba #130214 – he’s 2 years old and 55lbs of playful puppy energy. I approached his kennel and he was pretty excited to see me. At first I thought he was trying to ward me off with the barking, but as I got closer and started to get down to his level to read him a story, he decided he wanted to do something else. He quickly grabbed his toy -and played a whole game as I cheered him on. Eventually he grew tired of of catching and chasing and decided to just showcase his favorite toy!Simba is clearly looking for a best friend who will play all kinds of games with him to stimulate and motivate him- and someone who will cheer him on and let him know how much of a good boy he is!Ask about this playful puppy. Ask about Simba!

Posted by EB and the pets on Friday, November 19, 2021