Questo bambino legge i libri ai cani dei canili per aiutarli a farsi adottare

I cani rinchiusi nei canili non hanno modo di socializzare e spesso tendono ad annoiarsi, in attesa che qualcuno si accorga di loro e scelga di adottarli. Che fare quindi per aiutarli a diventare più socievoli e intrattenerli? A quanto pare la lettura ha un grande potere sui nostri amici a quattro zampe. Lo sa bene Evan Bisnauth, un bambino di 11 anni che vive negli Stati Uniti, che un paio di anni ha un appuntamento fisso con i cani dell’Animal Care Centers di Manhattan, per i quali legge libri ad alta voce.
“Noto che gli animali attraverso la lettura diventano meno stressati” racconta Evan. La prima volta in cui il ragazzino ha incontrato i cani del rifugio era l’estate del 2019. A proporgli questa iniziativa era stata la mamma Amanda, che aveva saputo di un programma che aiutava i bambini a migliorare le loro capacità di lettura esercitandosi con i cani randagi o abbandonati.
Posted by EB and the pets on Monday, December 2, 2019
“Ho letto per cinque ore ai cani il primo giorno. Dopo quella volta ho deciso di andarci tutti i fine settimana” spiega Evan, che frequenta la scuola media. Non sempre i pelosetti sembrano essere interessati alle storie che gli vengono proposte, ma alcuni sembrano trarre enormi benefici e rilassarsi talmente tanto al punto di addormentarsi.
Posted @withregram • @the.real.bubbins What an incredible young man, congratulations @eb_and_the_pets for being named ASPCA’S Kid of the Year. We’re very honored that Belly Rubbins For Bubbins is your favorite book. Thank you to the @todayshow for covering this awesome story!⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️Posted @withregram • @todayshow 11-year-old Evan Bisnauth helps socialize shelter dogs by reading to them regularly. 🐶📖 He also creates amusing animations of adoptable animals to help them get attention so they ultimately can be placed in safe and loving homes.His dedication has not gone unnoticed. Evan just got named the ASPCA's Kid of the Year. "It makes me feel really good … but it also makes me want to do so much more," he told @todayparents.⬇️BUBBINS BOOKS⬇️www.bellyrubbinsforbubbins.com (link in bio)(📸: ASPCA)
Posted by Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC) on Thursday, November 11, 2021
L’impegno straordinario di Evan, eletto “bambino dell’anno” dall’Aspca
“Ogni volta che finisco di leggere la mia storia dico sempre agli animali di non mollare e che ho molta speranza per il loro futuro” aggiunge il ragazzino. Ma il suo impegno per i cani non si limita a questo. Evan ha anche creato una pagina Facebook, che ha chiamato “EB and the Pets”, in cui condivide filmati di cani in cerca di casa.
Here is Simba #130214 – he’s 2 years old and 55lbs of playful puppy energy. I approached his kennel and he was pretty excited to see me. At first I thought he was trying to ward me off with the barking, but as I got closer and started to get down to his level to read him a story, he decided he wanted to do something else. He quickly grabbed his toy -and played a whole game as I cheered him on. Eventually he grew tired of of catching and chasing and decided to just showcase his favorite toy!Simba is clearly looking for a best friend who will play all kinds of games with him to stimulate and motivate him- and someone who will cheer him on and let him know how much of a good boy he is!Ask about this playful puppy. Ask about Simba!
Posted by EB and the pets on Friday, November 19, 2021
Grazie al suo costante impegno e alla sua pazienza, tantissimi animali sono stati adottati o sono stati accolti da altre associazioni. E la straordinaria dedizione di Evan è stata riconosciuta anche dall’organizzazione American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Aspca), che lo ha premiato con il titolo di “bambino dell’anno”.
Ma per Evan il premio più importante è riuscire a offrire amore e un tetto ai cani randagi o che sono stati abbandonati e il suo sogno nel cassetto è quello di aprire un rifugio tutto suo.
Fonti: Facebook/ASPCA
