10 Gennaio 2020

I cani-eroi che stanno salvando i koala dagli incendi

cani che salvano i koala

I vigili del fuoco australiani stanno dimostrando grande coraggio in questi ultimi mesi di devastazione ma non sono i soli. Anche i cani stanno offrendo un contributo importante al paese perché senza di essi, molti più koala di quanti non siano già stati uccisi, sarebbero morti tra le fiamme.

Cani eroi che vengono appositamente addestrati da numerose associazioni perché, nessuno meglio di loro, riesce a fiutare i koala. Fra di esse c’è la TATE Animal Training Enterprises, specializzata nei servizi per cani rilevatori a Sydney, con un team di cuccioli che finora ha salvato dozzine di koala.

Uno dei loro cani, Taylor, di 4 anni, ne ha recuperati 8 da settembre. Il suo addestratore, Ryan Tate, ha dichiarato a ABC News:

“La sua razza è stata allevata per centinaia di anni per usare il naso, per trovare piccoli animali tradizionalmente per i cacciatori, ma ora in qualche modo invertiamo quel ruolo e li usiamo per scopi di conservazione.”

Come ci riescono? Utilizzando il muso per fiutare la pelliccia dei koala in qualunque circostanza, senza farsi sviare dall’odore degli alberi bruciati. Ed è questa la loro straordinaria forza. Gli allenatori usano il comando “Koala, trova!” per avvisarli della loro missione e ha così inizio la ricerca. E secondo gli addestratori, se un numero maggiore di cani venisse allenato per rilevare gli animali, migliaia di altri koala potrebbero essere salvati.

Per fortuna Tate non è l’unica associazione a farlo, in Australia ci sono numerose organizzazioni simili, basti pensare a “Detection Dogs for Conservation” che addestra i cani per recuperare i koala, uno dei quali, di nome Bear, è persino diventato una celebrità del web e in futuro potrebbe diventare protagonista di un film dedicato alla sua storia.

Photo Credit: Facebook

