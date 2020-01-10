I cani-eroi che stanno salvando i koala dagli incendi

I vigili del fuoco australiani stanno dimostrando grande coraggio in questi ultimi mesi di devastazione ma non sono i soli. Anche i cani stanno offrendo un contributo importante al paese perché senza di essi, molti più koala di quanti non siano già stati uccisi, sarebbero morti tra le fiamme.
Cani eroi che vengono appositamente addestrati da numerose associazioni perché, nessuno meglio di loro, riesce a fiutare i koala. Fra di esse c’è la TATE Animal Training Enterprises, specializzata nei servizi per cani rilevatori a Sydney, con un team di cuccioli che finora ha salvato dozzine di koala.
Uno dei loro cani, Taylor, di 4 anni, ne ha recuperati 8 da settembre. Il suo addestratore, Ryan Tate, ha dichiarato a ABC News:
“La sua razza è stata allevata per centinaia di anni per usare il naso, per trovare piccoli animali tradizionalmente per i cacciatori, ma ora in qualche modo invertiamo quel ruolo e li usiamo per scopi di conservazione.”
How does Taylor find Koalas? 🐨 🌱 It’s difficult to get footage of her actually surveying burnt locations due to the dangerous nature of the area (and the fact that all our attention is focused on finding injured animals), so here is a set up to give an insight into how she searches and what she does when she finds what she is looking for!- She will prioritise finding live koalas and show a strong indication and sit when she detects one up a tree.- In the absence of live koalas or in high wind Taylor will drop directly in front of the freshest scats in the area.👉 Obedience is important!!In the video you will see Taylor’s ability to ignore other animals and focus on the task at hand. (Our flock of chickens is acting as wildlife today).- One long bip on the whistle = ‘SIT’.- Several short bips = ‘COME’- 2 short bips = change direction- ‘HEEL’ = walk beside me.The bumper Ryan throws out is also replicating something fast moving past her face and she should sit immediately unless asked to retrieve it. If at any stage she here’s the whistle on her way to retrieve the bumper, she needs to respond to the whistle.What does she get in return? A whole lot of praise, her favourite treats but above all else, a ball!! (Note for media enquires: a link to the full HD version of any of these clips can be sent out via email ryan@tateanimals.com)
Pubblicato da TATE Animal Training Enterprises su Venerdì 22 novembre 2019
Come ci riescono? Utilizzando il muso per fiutare la pelliccia dei koala in qualunque circostanza, senza farsi sviare dall’odore degli alberi bruciati. Ed è questa la loro straordinaria forza. Gli allenatori usano il comando “Koala, trova!” per avvisarli della loro missione e ha così inizio la ricerca. E secondo gli addestratori, se un numero maggiore di cani venisse allenato per rilevare gli animali, migliaia di altri koala potrebbero essere salvati.
Per fortuna Tate non è l’unica associazione a farlo, in Australia ci sono numerose organizzazioni simili, basti pensare a “Detection Dogs for Conservation” che addestra i cani per recuperare i koala, uno dei quali, di nome Bear, è persino diventato una celebrità del web e in futuro potrebbe diventare protagonista di un film dedicato alla sua storia.
Ti potrebbe interessare anche:
- Gli eroici adolescenti che salvano i koala sull’isola dei canguri caricandoli nella propria auto
- Australia: il commovente video di un koala che viene soccorso dopo gli incendi
- I koala non hanno più speranze? Gli incendi in Australia hanno distrutto l’80% del loro habitat
Photo Credit: Facebook