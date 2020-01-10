I cani-eroi che stanno salvando i koala dagli incendi

How does Taylor find Koalas? 🐨 🌱 It’s difficult to get footage of her actually surveying burnt locations due to the dangerous nature of the area (and the fact that all our attention is focused on finding injured animals), so here is a set up to give an insight into how she searches and what she does when she finds what she is looking for!- She will prioritise finding live koalas and show a strong indication and sit when she detects one up a tree.- In the absence of live koalas or in high wind Taylor will drop directly in front of the freshest scats in the area.👉 Obedience is important!!In the video you will see Taylor’s ability to ignore other animals and focus on the task at hand. (Our flock of chickens is acting as wildlife today).- One long bip on the whistle = ‘SIT’.- Several short bips = ‘COME’- 2 short bips = change direction- ‘HEEL’ = walk beside me.The bumper Ryan throws out is also replicating something fast moving past her face and she should sit immediately unless asked to retrieve it. If at any stage she here’s the whistle on her way to retrieve the bumper, she needs to respond to the whistle.What does she get in return? A whole lot of praise, her favourite treats but above all else, a ball!! (Note for media enquires: a link to the full HD version of any of these clips can be sent out via email ryan@tateanimals.com)

